MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

MNSB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,349. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNSB. TheStreet upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

