MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.74

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and traded as high as $22.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 31,220 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $681,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

