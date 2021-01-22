Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 138,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,913. The firm has a market cap of $400.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.