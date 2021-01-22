Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.77

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.77 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.54 ($0.23), with a volume of 607977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of £25.93 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.73.

In related news, insider Robert Lojszczyk bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

