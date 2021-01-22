Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.25.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

