Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.96. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

