MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 5.9%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 691,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 767,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.