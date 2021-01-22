M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.98

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 41520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M.D.C. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 48.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

