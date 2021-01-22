M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.98

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 41520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.
In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M.D.C. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 48.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
