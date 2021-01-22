Lunes Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,507.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $714,119.84 and $3,507.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunes has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

About Lunes

LUNES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

