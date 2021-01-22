Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report sales of $24.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the highest is $24.56 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $81.33 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $117.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

LUNA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 274,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,730. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 million, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.23.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.