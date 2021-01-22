Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.60 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.29.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.47 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

