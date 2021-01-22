Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.8-478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.63 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.99 EPS.

LITE stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.