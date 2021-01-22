Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $108.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,407,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.