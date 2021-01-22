Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Lumentum stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,407,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

