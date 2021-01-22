LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 12,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,665. The company has a market cap of $281.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

