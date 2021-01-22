LSI Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

