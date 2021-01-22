Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

LPX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,147. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,859 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

