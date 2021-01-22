Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPX. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.