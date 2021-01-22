Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of $427.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.