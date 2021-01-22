Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.38 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $50.38 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.