LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.98 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $11,675.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

