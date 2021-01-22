Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $448,844.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $448,844.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,142,415 coins and its circulating supply is 21,142,403 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

