LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Down 5.6%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,587,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,941,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

