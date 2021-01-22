Lloyds Banking Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 1,208 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.