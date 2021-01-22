LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.15 Million

Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $99.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.20 million to $100.70 million. LivePerson posted sales of $79.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $363.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $365.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.50 million, with estimates ranging from $437.50 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,579 shares of company stock valued at $24,047,533 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in LivePerson by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

