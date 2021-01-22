Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIMAF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Linamar has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

