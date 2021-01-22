Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,475 shares of company stock worth $277,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 52,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

