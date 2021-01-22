Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,475 shares of company stock worth $277,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
LMNR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 52,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
