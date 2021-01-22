Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) Trading Down 1.7%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.48. 164,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 112,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$204.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03.

About Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

