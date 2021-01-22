Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $499,550.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $499,550.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.