Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

DIS stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

