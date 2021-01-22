Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.42. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1,420,019 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $516,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

