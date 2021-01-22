LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

