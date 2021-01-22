LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 3,821.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $216.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

