LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.