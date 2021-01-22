LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

