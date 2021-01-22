LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

