Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.