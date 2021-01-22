Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $258,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.