Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 449 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. 48,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,094. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

