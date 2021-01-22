Leonard L. Ott Sells 4,940 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $14,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.