Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of LEJU opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

