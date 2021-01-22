Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of FirstService worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

