Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Chase worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chase in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chase by 526.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $30,022.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,239.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $824,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

