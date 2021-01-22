Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

PAYC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.78. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.44 and its 200 day moving average is $353.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

