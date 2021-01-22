Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

