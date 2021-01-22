Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 286.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,507 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

