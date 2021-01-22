Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 16,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

