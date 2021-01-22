Laureate Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,554 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 823 call options.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

