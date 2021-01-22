Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.09

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1288057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.