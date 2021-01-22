Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.67% of Landstar System worth $34,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

